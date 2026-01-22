<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday admitted to meeting Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala gold loss case</a>, on multiple occasions and said he had no reason for suspicion at the time as he was considered a devout Ayyappa devotee.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Surendran said he had visited Potty’s house openly while he was a minister and not in a secretive manner.</p>.Sabarimala gold loss: Accused 'jointly looted' Lord Ayyappa's property, says Kerala High Court.<p>He said he went there in his official car, accompanied by his gunman.</p>.<p>“I have no hesitation in saying that I went there. I have no hesitation whether I went there once or multiple times,” he said.</p>.<p>Surendran said he later spoke to his gunman, Sabu, who also confirmed the visits.</p>.<p>“After seeing the reports, I realised that I had gone to his house in connection with a function related to Potty’s father,” he said.</p>.<p>He said the visit took place seven or eight years ago, and that CPI(M) leader Raju Abraham was also present.</p>.<p>Surendran said that until reports related to the Sabarimala case emerged in 2025, he had viewed Potty as an untainted person.</p>.<p>“His behaviour towards me and my interactions with him were normal,” he said.</p>.<p>He said that whenever he visited Sabarimala, he used to see Potty there.</p>.<p>He also said that when he travelled to Bengaluru for a Malayali Samajam event, Potty had received him at the airport.</p>.<p>“At that time, there was nothing to suspect in interacting with him. I was not aware that he was tainted,” he said.</p>.<p>Surendran alleged that it was also being said that UDF convenor Adoor Prakash had met Potty multiple times.</p>.<p>Asked why the CPI(M) was raising allegations over a photograph of Sonia Gandhi with Potty when his similar photographs existed, he said that it was a response to the opposition’s attempt to politically weaponise the issue.</p>.<p>“When they raised allegations against us, such things also came out naturally,” he said.</p>.<p>He also said that he had attended another event in which Potty had sponsored a house under a project of the Devaswom Board.</p>.<p>Surendran said he did not believe that Gandhi would knowingly invite a tainted person to her residence.</p>.<p>“If I had known that he was tainted, I would not have met him,” he said, adding that political reactions were natural when the opposition attempted to use the issue as a weapon.</p>.<p>Later, Surendran reiterated his stand, saying that until reports surfaced in 2025, he had known Potty only as a devout Ayyappa devotee.</p>