<p>Sleep duration is a very important aspect of physical and mental health. World Population Review has published a country-wise data showing the average sleep duration and average time when people go to bed.</p><p>As per the research, countries like New Zealand and the Netherlands get over seven hours of daily sleep on average. Interestingly, the bedtime often stretches past 11 pm or midnight in these countries.</p><p>In much of Europe and North America, although people go to bed close to midnight but still manage relatively longer sleep duration. This might be due to the predictable work hours and stronger work life balance principles.</p>.<p>India stands out for a different reason. With an average sleeping time of about 395 minutes (just over six and a half hours) and an average bedtime of 12:26 am, Indians are getting less sleep compared to the most of European and American countries.</p><p>Among possible reasons could be lifestyle choices lie late dinners and high screen usage, and profession related reasons like long commutes and extended work hours, and contribute to delayed bedtimes, especially in urban areas.</p>.<p>One more factor in Indians having less sleep duration is that the country generally starts its day early. Unlike countries that compensate late nights with later mornings, India’s day usually begins early.</p><p>Without any surprise, Japan is at the bottom of the table where person sleeps for 352 minutes on an average and goes to bed at 12:49 am. South Korea and Saudi Arabia are slightly better with 362 minutes of average sleep duration on daily basis. </p>