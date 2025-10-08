Menu
Homeindiakerala

CPM activists acquitted in RSS workers murder in Kerala

The Thalasserry additional sessions court acquitted all the accused, which also included those convicted in the murder of dissident CPM leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 16:50 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 16:50 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsRSSCPM

