<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 16 CPM workers were acquitted on Wednesday in the murder case of two BJP-RSS activists at New Mahe in Kannur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> in 2010.</p><p>The Thalasserry additional sessions court acquitted all the accused, which also included those convicted in the murder of dissident CPM leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012. Two accused already died.</p><p>BJP-RSS activists Vijith, 28, and Shinoj, 29, were murdered on May 28, 2010. The prosecution case was that the two were intercepted by the accused, hurled bombs and hacked. Political rivalry was alleged to be the provocation. </p><p>The court cited lack of evidence to conclusively prove the crime as well as contradictions in the statements of witnesses. Two of the accused died during the trial.</p>