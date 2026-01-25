Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CPM trying to woo Shashi Tharoor?

Tharoor had earlier praised Vijayan on aspects like the industrial growth of the state.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsShashi TharoorCPM

Follow us on :

Follow Us