<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a>'s absence at a key party meeting triggering speculations of his discontent with the AICC leadership, fresh reports have come out that Tharoor is being wooed by the CPM as Kerala is heading towards Assembly polls.</p><p>A section of the media reported that an industrialist close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with Tharoor in Dubai on his possible CPM entry.</p><p>Tharoor had earlier praised Vijayan on aspects like the industrial growth of the state.</p>.Have some 'issues' with party, will take them up with leadership: Shashi Tharoor.<p>While Tharoor did not comment on the reports, Left Democratic Front convenor T P Ramakrishnan said that there were no such talks with Tharoor. But he added that the left-front will welcome those who support its policies.</p><p>Meanwhile, sources in the political circles said that there was little chance for Tharoor aligning with the CPM as the options for him in the CPM were too little, considering his profile. </p><p>Tharoor, who is a Congress Working Committee member, recently kept off from a meeting convened by AICC leadership to discuss strategies for the coming assembly polls. This triggered reports that Tharoor was upset over being "ignored" by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Maha Panchayat' event in Kochi last week.</p><p>Congress leaders maintained that Tharoor had informed them that he would not be able to attend the meeting as he had to participate in the release event of his two books in Kerala.</p>