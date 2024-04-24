Delhi L-G V K Saxena meeting Kerala church heads raises eyebrows

Thiruvananthapuram: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visiting various church heads in Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has raised many eyebrows.

Saxena visited major archbishop of the prominent Syro-Malabar church in Kochi on Wednesday. He was also learnt to have visited major archbishop emeritus of the church George Allencherry, Malankara Syrian Knanaya archdiocese and Believers Eastern church. He may also visit some church heads in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Even as sources associated with the churches denied any connection of the Lieutenant Governor's visit with the Lok Sabha polls, the timing of his visit could trigger allegations in this regard.