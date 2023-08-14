Home
Homeindiakerala

Dismembered body of missing man found from field in Kerala

An official said that a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 03:32 IST



A dismembered and charred body of a man, who was reported to be missing, was recovered from a field at Koyilandy near here on Sunday, police said. Police said Rajeevan, a daily wage labourer residing near here, was missing for the past four days and his body was found from a field. Earlier in the day, locals found a man's leg from the field and informed the police.

"Upon further inspection, we found the rest of the body parts of which some are burned. The reason behind the death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem," a senior police official said.

The official added that a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on.

Meanwhile, locals told the media that the area, an isolated region, was frequented by anti-social elements to consume alcohol.

(Published 14 August 2023, 03:32 IST)
India News Kerala Crime





