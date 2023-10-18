District tree, flower, bird and creature for Kerala's Kasargod district

'Kanjiram' (Strychnos nux-vomica), which is often referred to as poison nut tree, was declared as the district's tree. It is used for medicinal purposes. Though it was widely seen in the rocky terrains in the district, the rampant red sand mining was posing a threat to it.

It is also believed that the district got its name from the word 'Kasara' that has the meaning of 'Kanjiram'. As per revenue records Kasargod was earlier known as 'Kanjirodu', said a brochure issued by the district panchayat's biodiversity protection forum.

'Periya Polathali' (Malabar river lilly, Crinum malabaricum) was declared as the district's flower. The white and red flowers that are seen on the stream that originate from the red sand hills of Kasargod were discovered in 2012. It is among the endangered flower species and the International Union for Conservation of Nature has also initiated conservation activities of the flower.

'Vellavayaran Kadal Paranthu' (White-bellied sea eagle, Haliaeetus leucogaster), which is declared as the district's bird, is seen in a 150 kilometre stretch from Mahe to Manjeshwar. It is included in schedule one of the Wildlife Protection Act. As many as 15 nests of the bird were found in the district.

'Palappoovan Aamma' alias 'Beeman Aamma (Cantor's Giant Softshell Turtle, Pelochelys cantorii gray), was declared as the creature of the district. Eggs of the endangered species were spotted in the district in 2019. It has a soft shell and weighs up to 100 kilogram and rarely comes out of water, said that brochure.

District panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said that the endangered species were declared as district's species in order to strengthen the conservation activities.