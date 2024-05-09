Flemming returns as India's basketball coach

Bengaluru: Nearly a decade after Scott Flemming was forced to cut ties with the Basketball Federation of India, he has been reinstated as the head coach of the Indian men’s team.
Veselin Matic, who took over the reins in 2019, was not given a contract extension and will be returning to Serbia later this month.
While Matic’s stint with the senior team was less than impressive, Flemming remains one of the most successful coaches Indian basketball has seen.
During his first gig for the BFI, Flemming brought about a noticeable change in style and perspective among the players. He even managed to help India post a historic win over China in the 5th FIBA Asia Cup. The team also won gold in the Lusofonia Games.
Despite the spike in quality, Flemming chose to rid himself of BFI’s administrative tantrums in 2015. Flemming, however, returned to India as the Technical Director of NBA India Academy.
Naturally, BFI president Aadhav Arjuna reckoned Flemming the right man to for the role.
Speaking of new beginnings, the BFI has proposed the launch of two national level leagues in the coming months. The National Star Basketball 5x5 league and the National Star Basketball 3x3 League will be run entirely in-house and in both men’s and women’s categories.
The 5x5 league will have eight teams each for men and women, while the 3x3 league will feature 12 teams each for men and women.
The players will be picked for the two leagues through an auction, which will be handled by the organising partner.
