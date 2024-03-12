Driver in Kerala dies after sambar deer hits autorickshaw

Kochi: A 38-year-old auto driver died on Tuesday when a sambar deer hit his three-wheeler near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district when he was ferrying passengers to a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, police said.

When the deer crashed into the autorickshaw, the vehicle overturned and the victim came under it. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way, police said, adding that the three passengers escaped unhurt.

The deer escaped into the forest after hitting the vehicle, the police said.