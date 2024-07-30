Eerie silence in hamlets after landslides rock Kerala's Wayanad leaving 8 dead

Wayanad, Kerala: Destroyed houses, swollen water bodies and broken branches of uprooted trees dot the high-range villages of Kerala's Wayanad, rocked by massive landslides on Tuesday.

Picturesque hamlets known for their beauty until Monday -- Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha- are now a picture of gloom after landslides hit the areas, cutting them off from other places.

Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in tree trunks and submerged and there in many places.

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction.

Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.