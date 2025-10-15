<p>Kochi: Former Prime Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kenya">Kenya</a>, Raila Odinga, who had arrived at Koothattukulam in Kerala's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ernakulam">Ernakulam</a> district for Ayurvedic treatment, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, police and hospital authorities said.</p>.<p>Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility and was rushed to a private hospital in Koothattukulam, where he was pronounced dead around 9.52 am, a spokesman for the Ayurvedic eye hospital said.</p>.<p>His body is currently kept at the hospital, police said.</p>.Man dies of heart attack after his son collapses in his lap in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban.<p>The spokesman said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision.</p>.<p>A police officer said that information regarding Odinga's death had been conveyed to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) for necessary procedures as per protocol. </p>