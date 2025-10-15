Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Raila Odinga, ex-Kenya PM dies of cardiac arrest in Kerala

Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility and was rushed to a private hospital in Koothattukulam and was pronounced dead around 9.52 am.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 06:38 IST
World newsKerala NewsKenyaCardiac ArrestErnakulam

Follow us on :

Follow Us