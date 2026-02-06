Menu
Family of fomer Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan unlikely to accept Padma Vibhushan

CPM general secretary M A Baby had recently said that Achuthanandan would have declined the Padma award if he was alive.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 20:27 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 20:27 IST
India NewsKeralaPadma VibhushanV S Achuthanandan

