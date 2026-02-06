<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Family of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan is unlikely to accept the Padma Vibhushan award.</p><p>Achuthanandan's son Arun Kumar said in a social media post that Achuthanandan's family would be with the ideologies of the party that he represented. </p><p>CPM general secretary M A Baby had recently said that Achuthanandan would have declined the Padma award if he was alive. </p><p>Communist leaders E M S Namboothiri and Jyoti Basu had earlier rejected the Padma awards as it was against party ideologies. </p>.CPI(M) allows V S Achuthanandan's family to accept Padma award; kin to consult party.<p>Arun Kumar said in a social media post on Thursday that, "the political party that my father represented has a clear political stand on such official honours. As a Communist, my father always firmly held those ideologies. Hence the party will also stand by those ideologies, " he said. </p><p>He also said that the family believes that the place that Achuthanandan has in people's heart was being considered by the party as the biggest award. </p><p>Even as Arunkumar initially expressed happiness over the Padma award to Achuthanandan, later he said that being a party family they would take a decision after consulting party leadership.</p>