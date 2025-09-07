<p>Kochi: Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport on Sunday as there was a lookout notice issued by the Kerala police in a case related to a harassment complaint given by an actress, officials said.</p><p>Sasidharan, in a Facebook post, said he has arrived at Mumbai airport but is detained.</p><p>Confirming the development, a police officer here said the Kochi City Police are in touch with the authorities at Mumbai airport.</p><p>In January this year, the Elamakkara police registered a case against Sasidharan for harassing a prominent Malayalam actress on social media.</p><p>However, Sasidharan was in the United States when the police registered the case against him. Then, the police issued a lookout circular to detain him once he comes to India.</p>.Malayalam film faces backlash over derogatory term for Bengaluru women.<p>"I have been detained as part of a lookout notice issued by the Kochi City Police. I believe the police and the communist party in Kerala will treat me as per the law. I am not aware of the case against me," he said in the post.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kochi City Police have received information about Sasidharan being detained at Mumbai airport.</p><p>"We are in touch with the airport authorities. Once a confirmation is received, a police team will be sent to Mumbai to take Sasidharan in custody," a senior police officer said.</p><p>Earlier, Sasidharan was arrested by the police for stalking the same actress online in 2022. However, he was later granted bail by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate, the police said.</p>