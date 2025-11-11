Menu
Former TDB president N Vasu arrested in Sabarimala gold case

The SIT has already arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, along with two senior officials and a retired officer in connection with the case.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 12:52 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 12:52 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeSabarimalasabarimala templeTravancore Devaswom BoardSIT

