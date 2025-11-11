<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The SIT probing the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu on Tuesday, sources said.</p>.<p>Vasu, who had also served twice as Commissioner of the TDB before being appointed its president, was arrested following his interrogation, they said.</p>.<p>The arrest of Vasu, who is reportedly close to the top leadership of the state government, is one of the high-profile arrests in the case.</p>.Sabarimala Gold Heist: Court approves polygraph test on Padmanabhaswamy temple staff.<p>The Kerala High Court is monitoring the SIT probe.</p>.<p>He is an accused in the case relating to the disappearance of gold from the door frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine, sources said.</p>.<p>The SIT has already arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, along with two senior officials and a retired officer in connection with the case.</p>.<p>Potty is an accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the gold-clad plates of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the sreekovil of the temple.</p>