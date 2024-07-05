Fourth case of brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A fourth case of amoebic meningoencephalitis infection has been reported in Kerala after a 14-year-old boy tested positive for brain-eating amoeba infection on Friday.

The condition of the boy, who is under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, is reported to be stable.

All the four cases reported in the last two months are from north Kerala districts. While two were from Kozhikode the other two were from adjacent Malappuram and Kannur districts. Three of them had succumbed to the infection.