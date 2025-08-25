<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Purification rituals will be performed at the famed Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala on Tuesday as a non-Hindu woman vlogger entered the temple pond and took reels.</p><p>Social media influencer Jasmin Jaffer recently posted reels in which she enters the temple pond.</p>.Kerala's Sivagiri mutt to launch stir seeking entry of non-Hindu believers to Guruvayur temple.<p>A statement from the temple administrator on Monday said that the temple customs were violated as a non-Hindu woman entered the temple pond and took video reels. </p><p>Hence purification rituals would be performed on August 26. There will be restriction on entry of devotees to the temple from 5 am to noon on the day. </p><p>The temple authorities also filed a police petition accusing her of violating the restriction imposed by the Kerala High Court on taking reels at the temple premises. The police filed a report to the local magistrate court. Further actions would be taken on the basis of the court directive, said the police.</p><p>Meanwhile, the vlogger had withdrawn the reels in the wake of the controversy and tendered an apology stating that it happened due to her ignorance about the restrictions.<br></p>