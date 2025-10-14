Hijab row in Kerala Christian school resolved as parents agree to follow uniform code

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The row over a school in Kerala <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-school-closed-for-two-days-after-row-over-student-wearing-hijab-3762612">preventing a student from wearing hijab</a> in the school was sorted out on Tuesday with the parents of the student agreeing to adhere to the school's uniform norms.</p><p>Ernakulam (Kochi) MP Hibi Eden, who took part in mediatory talks, told reporters that the student's parents agreed to adhere to the school uniform norms. He also flayed that certain sections tried to trigger communal tensions over the issue. </p><p>"Any such attempts to destroy the communal harmony of the region would be strongly resisted," he said.</p>.Deepika Padukone centre of online debate for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad.<p>The St. Rita's public school at Palluruthy in Kochi was caught up in the Hijab row after a student in class VIII was prevented from wearing Hijab in the school citing that it was against the school's prescribed uniform. The school later declared a holiday for two days.</p><p>The MP said that the parents expressed their desire to resume their child's studies at the same school. They also agreed to adhere to the school uniform.</p><p>The school authorities had said that the girl had been coming to the school in regular uniform so far. All of a sudden she started wearing hijab. Immediately the parents were informed that it was against the school uniform. The school authorities also denied the allegations that the student was harassed over the issue.</p>