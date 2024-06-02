Husbands in kitchens: Kerala govt's efforts to create gender neutral textbooks

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to create a gender neutral outlook among children, the Kerala government has introduced text books with pictorial representations of kitchens where husbands and other family members are also involved in cooking and other kitchen work along with wives, breaking the usual depiction of only women in the kitchen in textbooks.

The new initiative is yet another move by the CPM government in Kerala to ensure gender neutral education in Kerala. Already the state government is trying to phase out boys only and girls only schools by converting all schools to mixed schools in a phased manner.