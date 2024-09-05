IMFL manufacturers press Kerala government to ease export norms

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers in Kerala are pressing the state government to ease the norms for IMFL export from Kerala which could bring more revenue for the state and generate more job opportunities.
Even as an expert committee formed by the Kerala government had recommended steps to boost IMFL export from the state, the state government is yet to take a final call on the matter. The IMFL manufacturers are constantly pressing the government to take a decision at the earliest.
According to the IMFL manufacturers, at present Kerala's share in IMFL exports from the country is not even one per cent. Around 60 percent of Kerala's liquor production facilities are remaining unutilised.
Out of the 47 companies eligible for exports from Kerala, only three are now exporting owing to the unfavourable policies and higher fees. Hence, easing of the export norms will not just boost the state's economy but could also generate more job opportunities, they point out.
"Already there are many liquor products with the Kerala tag available in foreign countries. It is owing to the cumbersome norms in Kerala that those production facilities are located elsewhere. Once the state relaxes the norms more investors could be attracted to the state," said Gautom Menon, senior advisor and director of exports of SDF Distillery at Palakkad in Kerala.
An expert committee headed by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had submitted its recommendations for boosting export of Kerala brand liquor to the government in January. It was also announced in the state budget that steps to promote export of Kerala brand liquor would be initiated. But so far not steps were taken.
Removal of various approval fees for IMFL export and relaxation in manufacturing tie-up arrangements are the among measures that the IMFL manufacturers are looking forward to.
Menon said that no other states were having such cumbersome export norms. It is high time that Kerala too relaxes the norms and tap the export potentials of the state which is being enhanced with the Vizhinjam international seaport.
Published 05 September 2024, 14:12 IST