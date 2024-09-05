IMFL manufacturers press Kerala government to ease export norms

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers in Kerala are pressing the state government to ease the norms for IMFL export from Kerala which could bring more revenue for the state and generate more job opportunities.

Even as an expert committee formed by the Kerala government had recommended steps to boost IMFL export from the state, the state government is yet to take a final call on the matter. The IMFL manufacturers are constantly pressing the government to take a decision at the earliest.

According to the IMFL manufacturers, at present Kerala's share in IMFL exports from the country is not even one per cent. Around 60 percent of Kerala's liquor production facilities are remaining unutilised.

Out of the 47 companies eligible for exports from Kerala, only three are now exporting owing to the unfavourable policies and higher fees. Hence, easing of the export norms will not just boost the state's economy but could also generate more job opportunities, they point out.