In rare recovery, Kerala boy survives amoebic meningoencephalitis which has 97% mortality rate

Five amoebic meningoencephalitis cases were reported in Kerala in the last two months. Three of them already succumbed to the infection, while another child is still under treatment. Amoebic meningoencephalitis is referred to as brain-eating amoeba. It enters the human body from contaminated water.

The infection in the 14-year-old boy could be detected at the initial stages itself. Miltefosine medicine was also brought for treating the child. The state health department had issued guidelines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis.