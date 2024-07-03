India's first 'inclusive sports manual' for differently-abled kids designed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala General Education Department has designed an unique "inclusive sports manual" with the objective of promoting the sports talents of differently-abled schoolchildren and ensuring their participation in the field.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that it is the first time that such a document is being designed in the country.

"Steps are being taken to conduct competitions as part of the manual this year itself," he said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The minister was elaborating on various academic and non-academic programmes being implemented by the department in the ongoing academic year.

Another programme, titled "Healthy Kids," envisaged to ensure the physical and mental health of children by initiating them to sports and games, would be implemented for primary students of the state-run schools, he said.