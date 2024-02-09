ISIS links: NIA court in Kerala sentences Palakkad native to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Kochi: A special NIA court here on Friday sentenced a Palakkad native to ten years of rigorous imprisonment under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being a member of terror outfit ISIS and providing support to its activities.

NIA Special court judge Mini S Das sentenced the accused Riyas Aboobacker and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on him, court sources said.

The court had on February 7, convicted Aboobacker under Sections 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Aboobacker was in direct contact with members of ISIS and shared their ideology.

The agency had also claimed that he had organised conspiracy meetings at Kochi where he had decided to carry out suicide attacks for furthering the terror outfit's activities in India.