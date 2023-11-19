JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala: Actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside parked car in Kottayam

Thomas is known for his roles in movies, 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', 'Natholi oru cheriya meenalla', 'Oru murai vanth paathaaya', 'Happy wedding' and 'June' among others.
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 19:22 IST

Follow Us

Kottayam: Popular actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady here, police said on Saturday.

He was 45.

The hotel's management informed that a person is inside a car parked on its premises for a long time, police said.

'We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead,' police said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Thomas is known for his roles in movies, 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', 'Natholi oru cheriya meenalla', 'Oru murai vanth paathaaya', 'Happy wedding' and 'June' among others.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 November 2023, 19:22 IST)
India NewsKeralaMalayalam cinema

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT