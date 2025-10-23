Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala among leading states on human development parameters due to power of education: President Droupadi Murmu

Murmu said that according to Sree Narayana Guru, a great sage, social reformer and poet, enlightenment can be achieved through education.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 13:25 IST
India NewsKeralaDroupadi Murmu

Follow us on :

Follow Us