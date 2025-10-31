<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers of Kerala, who are on an indefinite strike in front of the government secretariat over the last 265 days, have decided to end the strike by Saturday (November 1).</p><p>Even as the decision was taken close on the heels of the state government announcing a hike of Rs 1,000 in their monthly honorarium, the ASHA workers said that they would continue with the protest in other forms until their demands for retirement benefits and increasing the monthly remuneration to Rs 21,000 were met.</p>.Agitating ASHA workers in Kerala welcome Centre's incentive hike.<p>Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association state general secretary M A Bindu said that the state government's decision to increase the honorarium to Rs 7,000 was a partial victory as the government admitted that the remuneration of ASHA workers was very low.</p><p>The ASHA workers will end the indefinite stir with a major demonstration on Saturday.</p>