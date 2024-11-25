Kerala bypolls: Unrest in LDF over vote-share drop in strongholds

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A four per cent drop in the vote-share of Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll is triggering unrest in the ruling camp, especially since the BJP is making gains.</p><p>CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, who contested as the LDF candidate, was expecting to retain at least the party's solid vote share despite the wave created by Congress top leader Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut.</p>.Wayanad bypoll: Thumping victory for Priyanka Gandhi on her electoral debut.<p>But the LDF's vote share was the lowest of all times in the constituency. This has triggered unrest in the CPI camps with party sources blaming it on the inactive participation of CPM, which leads the front, in the electioneering.</p><p>In 2014 Mokeri contested as LDF candidate and secured 39 per cent votes though he came second to M I Shanavas of the Congress. In 2019, owing to the wave created by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's entry to Wayanad CPI's vote share dropped to 25.24 per cent. In the general election early this year CPI's Annie Raja secured a vote share of 26.09 per cent. Hence the LDF was hopeful of retaining this vote base.</p>.Who is Sathyan Mokeri? The quiet challenger aiming to transform Wayanad politics.<p>However, now the vote share fell down to 22.08 per cent, a drop by 4.01 percent, while BJP which came third suffered only a 1.5 percent fall in vote share.</p><p>What is more worrying for the LDF is that it went to the third place in several booths across Wayanad, including its strongholds and regions represented by SC ST welfare minister O R Kelu.</p><p>CPI sources said that it was high time that the LDF had a serious introspection as the BJP seems to be making inroads into its strongholds. </p><p><br>In the last general election BJP made lead in many booths in CPI(M)'s stronghold Kannur. </p><p>In the Assembly bypoll at LDF stronghold Chelakkara also, BJP's vote share went up by 5.8 per cent while CPI)M)'s came down nearly ten percent.</p>