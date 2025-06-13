<p>Thrissur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called Israel a "longtime global thug" which "arrogantly" believes it can do anything as it enjoys US support.</p>.<p>Vijayan was responding to reporters' queries about his view on reports of Israel carrying out strikes at various places in Iran early Friday.</p>.<p>Israel attacked Iran's capital in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and military sites.</p>.Deeply concerned, urge both sides to avoid escalatory steps: India on Iran-Israel situation.<p>The Kerala CM said Israel has acted as a "global thug" for a long time and that it doesn't follow the normal course of decency that is followed elsewhere in the world.</p>.<p>"They (Israel) arrogantly believe they can do anything as they have US backing," he claimed, and said the attack on Iran cannot be justified.</p>.<p>Vijayan said that such actions are a threat to world peace.</p>.<p>"All those who want to maintain world peace should be ready to oppose and condemn such acts," he contended.</p>