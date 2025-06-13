Menu
Kerala CM calls Israel 'world thug', 'arrogant' over attack on Iran

Vijayan was responding to reporters' queries about his view on reports of Israel carrying out strikes at various places in Iran early Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:55 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 10:55 IST
