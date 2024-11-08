Kerala CM orders vigilance probe into reports of distribution of worm-infested food kits in Wayanad

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the reports of distribution of worm-infested food kits by Meppadi Grama Panchayat to the survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district.</p><p>The CM ordered an inquiry based on the media reports on the food kits, a release issued by the CMO said.</p><p>Vijayan said that a report should be submitted immediately.</p>.Wayanad landslides: Allegations of worm-infested food kits for survivors spark violent protest. <p>The probe was ordered following a note given by the Chief Secretary to the CM about the incident, the release said.</p><p>The investigation will examine whether the Panchayat distributed old stock or if the food grains were tampered with in any way. A preliminary investigation has already been conducted, it said.</p><p>Survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district alleged that they were given worm-infested food kits by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat, leading to a protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday.</p><p>The Meppadi Panchayat is governed by the Congress-led UDF.</p>