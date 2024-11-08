Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM orders vigilance probe into reports of distribution of worm-infested food kits in Wayanad

The probe was ordered following a note given by the Chief Secretary to the CM about the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 13:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 13:29 IST
India NewsKeralaWayanadFood kits

Follow us on :

Follow Us