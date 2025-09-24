Multiple people killed, wounded in shooting at Dallas ICE field office, officials say

<p>Multiple people were wounded and killed in a shooting on Wednesday at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, and the shooter was killed after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, federal officials said.</p><p>Police responded to reports of the shooting at the office in northwest Dallas at about 7:30 am local time, local media reported.</p>.<p>Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in an X post that there were multiple injuries and fatalities and the shooter was dead.</p><p>"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," US Vice President J D Vance wrote on X, replying to Noem.</p>.<p>The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby building, local <em>ABC</em> affiliate <em>WFAA</em> reported, citing sources.</p><p>"Preliminary information is a possible sniper," ICE acting Director Todd Lyons told <em>CNN</em>.</p><p>Some media accounts said at least some of the victims were in critical condition.</p><p>A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters. The Dallas Police also did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. </p>