Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mirzapur folk singer, husband held for uploading derogatory song on Goddess Durga

The controversial video had invited criticism from religious leaders.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 14:52 IST
India NewsViral videoMirzapursongDurga

Follow us on :

Follow Us