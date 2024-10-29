Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort involved in collision near Thiruvananthapuram

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An accident occurred on Monday evening at the Vamanapuram Park junction in the Thiruvananthapuram district, involving vehicles from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort, police said.</p>.<p>The accident took place while the Chief Minister was traveling from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>According to visuals aired by news channels, the incident happened when an escort vehicle was trying to assist a scooter rider who was crossing the road and turning in another direction.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses BJP, Congress of misrepresenting Muslim-dominated Malappuram.<p>One of the escort vehicles suddenly stopped, causing the vehicles behind it to hit each other from behind.</p>.<p>Police said that no one was injured in the accident, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>No case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added. </p>