Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's escort involved in collision near Thiruvananthapuram

Police said that no one was injured in the accident, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 19:20 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 19:20 IST
