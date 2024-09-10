Kerala CM Vijayan rubbishes Congress charges of RSS links

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the row over a senior IPS officer's meeting with RSS leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday rubbished the Congress' allegations that the ruling CPI(M) and the Left government led by it had a nexus with the RSS, saying such charges are being rejected with the contempt they deserve. Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is the Congress that has nexus with RSS.

Vijayan however continued his silence over ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav.