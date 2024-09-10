Kerala CM Vijayan rubbishes Congress charges of RSS links

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the row over a senior IPS officer's meeting with RSS leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday rubbished the Congress' allegations that the ruling CPI(M) and the Left government led by it had a nexus with the RSS, saying such charges are being rejected with the contempt they deserve. Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is the Congress that has nexus with RSS.
Vijayan however continued his silence over ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav.
While addressing a programme organised by the CPI(M) in nearby Kovalam, Vijayan said that even at the national level Congress was maintaining a nexus with RSS. In 1984 then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made an electoral understanding with RSS leaders. Congress-RSS nexus was evident in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre of Uttar Pradesh, he alleged.
He also said that in Kerala it was the CPI(M) that resisted RSS's attempts to attack worship centres of minority communities in north Kerala. As a result, many CPI(M) workers were killed by the RSS. It was Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, who openly stated that RSS offices would be protected, Vijayan added.
Vijayan, however, maintained silence on Kerala speaker and CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer's comment that RSS was a 'significant organisation' and there was nothing wrong in IPS officer meeting RSS leaders.
Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam on Tuesday said that the CPI did not consider RSS as a significant organisation.
Published 10 September 2024, 15:22 IST