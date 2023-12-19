Kerala: Congress accuses LDF govt of downplaying Covid-19 spike

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF in Kerala has alleged that the LDF government in the state is downplaying the fresh spike in Covid-19 cases owing to the ongoing mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that even as 89 per cent of the Covid cases in the country are in Kerala and deaths are being reported in the state, LDF was not taking any steps to address the concerns. The government is waiting for the Nava Kerala Sadas to go on smoothly, he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George alleged that the Opposition was trying to trigger unnecessary panic for politicising the issue.