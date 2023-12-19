Kerala: Congress accuses LDF govt of downplaying Covid-19 spike

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF in Kerala has alleged that the LDF government in the state is downplaying the fresh spike in Covid-19 cases owing to the ongoing mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that even as 89 per cent of the Covid cases in the country are in Kerala and deaths are being reported in the state, LDF was not taking any steps to address the concerns. The government is waiting for the Nava Kerala Sadas to go on smoothly, he said.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George alleged that the Opposition was trying to trigger unnecessary panic for politicising the issue.
She said that as soon as a slight increase in Covid cases were reported, Kerala decided to subject samples for genome sequencing. Thus, the JN.1 sub variant was confirmed on a 79-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram.
Most of the deceased were aged around 70 and were having comorbidities.
George also said that the high number of Covid cases in Kerala was due to the more number of tests being done here. The high alertness of the state health department indeed helped in detecting the new variant in Kerala even as many Indians were tested positive for this variant at Singapore airport earlier.
Kerala has 1,906 isolation beds and 1,957 oxygen beds, she said.