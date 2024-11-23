Home
Kerala

Kerala: Congress retains Palakkad Assembly seat as Rahul Mamkootathil wins

Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes as against BJP's C Krishnakumar who garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 10:53 IST
