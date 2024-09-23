Kerala cop held for trying to flee with liquor bottle without paying money

Kochi (Kerala): A police man was caught red-handed when he tried to run away with a liquor bottle without paying money from a state-run beverage shop at Pattimattam near here.

The embarassing incident involving Gopi, who was serving as a driver in the police department, happened on Sunday, according to police.

The CCTV visuals of the man who tried to run away from the counter without paying money and the employees of the liquor outlet stopping him forcibly were aired by television channels on Monday.