Kerala court grants statutory bail to former TDB officer in Sabarimala gold loss cases

Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit C S granted bail to Babu as 90 days had elapsed since his arrest, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had failed to file chargesheets in the two cases.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:57 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 09:57 IST
