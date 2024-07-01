Kerala court orders attachment of police chief Darvesh Saheb's wife's land over property dispute

The police chief reportedly told a section of media that the prospective buyer was already informed of the bank obligation and he was now raising baseless allegations as he failed to give the agreed price for the property within the stipulated time frame.

Incidentally, the fresh issue comes close on the heels of the state government giving one year extension to Saheb as the state police chief. The court order issued in May came out now.

The petitioner, Umar Sherif, alleged that the police chief and his wife agreed to sell 10.8 cents of land owned by the police chief's wife for Rs 74 lakh in 2023 June. He paid Rs 25 lakh through bank transfer to his wife's account and handed over Rs 5 lakh to the police chief in cash.

However, he came to know that the said land was already pledged with a bank. He then decided to backtrack from the agreement and insisted on getting back the advance money.