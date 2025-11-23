Menu
Kerala court permits NIA to probe into PFI men in palm chopping case

Professor Joseph of Newman College, Thodupuzha, was attacked by a group who chopped off his right palm, accusing him of religious blasphemy in a question paper he prepared on July 2010.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 09:27 IST
Published 23 November 2025, 09:27 IST
