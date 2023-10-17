Home
Kerala: Four students drown in Thrissur

The bodies of four were fished out by rescue teams and local people.
Four college students drowned in a river at Ollur in Thrissur district of Kerala on Monday afternoon.

According to the local police, the students from two colleges drowned in the Manali river while they were taking bath. The deceased were identified as Arjun, Nived Krishna, Sayed Hussain, and Aby John.

Krishna, Hussain and John were degree students of St Thomas College in Thrissur and Arjun was a student at St Aloysius college in the district.

Police suspect that the mishap occurred while the four were taking bath in the river. The bodies of four were fished out by rescue teams and local people.

(Published 16 October 2023, 19:33 IST)
