<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to cancer patients in Kerala, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will provide free travel for cancer patients in its buses.<br><br>Transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar made the announcement in the Assembly on Thursday. A formal decision is expected soon.</p>.Kerala village's community cancer control programme gets WHO recognition .<p>The minister said that cancer patients undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals across the state could avail free travel in all categories of buses below super-fast.<br><br>Earlier cancer patients were given 50 per cent concession in ordinary buses.</p>