Kerala Governor Arif Khan stages wayside protest as SFI members wave black flags at him

Kollam (Kerala): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday got out of his vehicle and sat in front of a wayside shop demanding the arrest of SFI activists who protested against him in Nilamel in this district.

He took a chair from the shop on the busy MC Road here and sat demanding action against the agitators.

In the visuals aired on TV channels, a visibly angry Khan could be seen talking tough to the police personnel.

Besides police, his officials and local people gathered in large numbers at the spot.