<p>The Kerala government has decided to freeze the decision to implement the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mathri School for Rising India) scheme in the state in view of the strong objection raised by CPI, which is the second largest party in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front.</p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that a seven member cabinet sub-committee would review the scheme and based on the committee's report further decision would be taken. A letter would be sent to the ministry of education informing that further steps on PM SHRI would be taken only after the review by the sub-committee. </p><p>With the fresh developments becoming a major embarrassment to the CPM, which holds the education portfolio, the chief minister tried to avoid questions in this regard by stating that "there was no need for digging further on the matter as it was already decided to review it."</p><p>Vijayan however added that the CPM was still of the view that the National Education Policy was an attempt to impose RSS agenda on the education sector.</p><p>Even as there were reports that the four ministers of the CPI may keep off from the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, hectic discussions were held during the day to settle the stand-off. The national leaderships of the CPM and CPI were also learnt to have expressed displeasure over the decision of the state government to sign the PM SHRI agreement with centre as the BJP was even using it for its campaigns at the national level.</p><p>State education minister V Sivankuatty and other CPM leaders were trying to justify the decision citing that the state government would get central funds to the tune of Rs. 1,500 crore. But the CPI stood firm on its decision that PM SHRI is an attempt to impose BJP-RSS ideologies in the education sector through NEP. CPI was more agitated as they were kept in the dark even after signing the agreement with the centre.</p>