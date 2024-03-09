Kerala govt seeks CBI probe into vet university student's death

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to seek a CBI probe into the death of a student of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that even as the police probe was progressing in the right direction, a CBI probe would be sought considering the plight of the parents of the deceased who called on him on Saturday.
J S Sidharthan, a second year student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad, was found hanging in the washroom of the university hostel on February 18. Postmortem report revealed the brutal torture he suffered for three days. The accused in the case included activists of ruling CPM's student outfit SFI, which made the state government go on the defensive.
