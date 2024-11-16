Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt to consider increasing virtual queue bookings for Sabarimala

Vasavan added that extensive arrangements have been made by various government departments and the police to ensure smooth and safe darshan for pilgrims during the pilgrimage season.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 15:36 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us