Kerala govt to hold all-party meeting to discuss concerns over SIR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even as parties appraised election commission of difficulties in conducting the SIR, it ignored the state's concern.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 13:22 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 13:22 IST
