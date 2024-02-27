JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala HC junks petitions against reserving Sabarimala priest post for Malayala Brahmins

TDB, which manages the temple, had opposed the pleas citing existing practices and traditions. The state government also backed the board's stand.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 15:28 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected pleas against reserving Sabarimala Ayyappa temple priest ('Melsanthi') post for Malayala Brahmin community.

A batch of petitions challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) notification that reserved 'Melsanthi' post of Sabarimala and Malikapuram temples only to Malayala Brahmin community members were considered by the High Court.

The court maintained that since the Devaswom board's decision was based on traditions and practices, it could not interfere into it. TDB, which manages the temple, had opposed the pleas citing existing practices and traditions. The state government also backed the board's stand.

The petitioners are planning to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Sabarimala and Malikapuram priests are selected every year through a meticulous selection process and draw of lots at the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 February 2024, 15:28 IST)
India NewsKeralaKerala High CourtSabarimala Ayyappa temple

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT