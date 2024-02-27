Kerala HC junks petitions against reserving Sabarimala priest post for Malayala Brahmins

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected pleas against reserving Sabarimala Ayyappa temple priest ('Melsanthi') post for Malayala Brahmin community.

A batch of petitions challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) notification that reserved 'Melsanthi' post of Sabarimala and Malikapuram temples only to Malayala Brahmin community members were considered by the High Court.

The court maintained that since the Devaswom board's decision was based on traditions and practices, it could not interfere into it. TDB, which manages the temple, had opposed the pleas citing existing practices and traditions. The state government also backed the board's stand.

The petitioners are planning to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Sabarimala and Malikapuram priests are selected every year through a meticulous selection process and draw of lots at the temple.