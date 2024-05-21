Kerala High Court acquits KPCC president K Sudhakaran in 1995 EP Jayarajan murder attempt case

Thiruvananthapuram: K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has been acquitted in CP(M) leader EP Jayarajan's murder attempt case of 1995.
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a discharge petition filed by Sudhakaran, who is now a Lok Sabha MP.
Others accused were acquitted by the court earlier.
Sudhakaran was accused of hatching a conspiracy to murder Jayarajan in a train in 1995. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh. Jayarajan had suffered bullet injury in the firing inside the train.
Jayarajan, who is now Left Democratic Front convenor, reacted that he will file an appeal against the HC order.
Published 21 May 2024, 09:19 IST