<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a stay on the sale of author Arundhati Roy's newly released book over its cover photo showing her smoking.</p>.<p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kochi native Rajsimhan.</p>.<p>The petitioner claimed that the cover image of the book "Mother Mary Comes to Me" violated statutory norms as it showed the author smoking without the mandated health warning label.</p>.<p>However, counsel for the Booker Prize-winning author argued that the petition was filed without adequate research and noticing the publisher's disclaimer clarifying that the image was not intended to promote smoking.</p>.<p>The court observed that any alleged violation of Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA) — which deals with the prohibition of direct and indirect advertisement of tobacco products — must be determined by the competent authority under the Act.</p>.<p>Noting that the petitioner had not approached the concerned authority and had ignored the disclaimer, the bench held that invoking the court's extraordinary jurisdiction through a PIL was unwarranted.</p>.<p>Dismissing the plea, the court cautioned that PILs should not be used as a vehicle for self-publicity or personal slander. </p>