Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court dismisses PIL against Arundhati Roy's book cover showing her smoking

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kochi native Rajsimhan.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 09:50 IST
India NewsKeralaArundhati Roy

Follow us on :

Follow Us