Kerala High Court sentences seven IUML workers to life imprisonment for murder of DYFI activist

On October 4, the High Court had set aside the order of the Kozhikode additional sessions court after an appeal was filed by the state and the father of the deceased DYFI activist, C K Shibin.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 16:43 IST
