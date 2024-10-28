Kerala honour killing case: Two convicts get life imprisonment for murder

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two persons were awarded life-term by a local court in Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday in connection with the honour killing of a youth in 2020.</p><p>Aneesh, 27, of Thenkurissi in Palakkad was murdered by his wife Haritha's father Prabhu Kumar and his brother-in-law Suresh. Additional sessions court in Palakkad sentenced the two. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on them.</p>.Two sentenced to life imprisonment for BJP leader's murder in Madikeri.<p>Aneesh and Haritha got married after being in a relationship. Haritha's family was opposed to the relationship as Aneesh was from a lower caste.</p><p>Provoked over the marriage, Kumar and Suresh murdered Aneesh by stabbing while he was returning after work on Christmas day in 2020. The incident happened within three months of their marriage. Aneesh's brother Arun was the prime witness of the incident.</p><p>Reacting to the verdict, Haritha and Aneesh's family said that the two should have received death penalty.</p>